Father of the Hyderabad veterinarian, who was brutally raped and murdered on November 27, said his daughter’s soul would now rest in peace after the killing of all the four accused in an encounter with the police in the wee hours of Friday.

“It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now,” he told ANI.

In a major development, all four accused were killed when they were trying to escape during the recreation of the crime at the same spot where the woman’s body was found, the police said this morning.

The young woman’s rape and murder on November 27 had sent shockwaves across the nation with several woman politicians demanding death penalty for rapists.

The four men, Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) had been taken to the scene of the crime at 3 am for reconstruction as part of investigations, the police said.

It is learnt that the four accused had been taken to Chattanpalli by a police team to reconstruct the scene of crime where they allegedly attacked the cops and tried to run away from the spot.

There are also reports that two of the men attacked the police and tried to snatch weapons from them. The police fired back in self-defence at the men resulting in their death.

A 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the country.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned to the same place around 9 pm, she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Police said the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim and the doctor was raped and murdered by those who offered to help her in rectifying the punctured vehicle.

Meanwhile, 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder victim’s mother Asha Devi has come out openly declaring her support for the Hyderabad Police following the encounter killings of the accused.

Speaking to ANI, she said: “I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel”.

She further appealed to the Centre to hang Nirbhaya’s culprits at the earliest.

Nirbhaya’s parents had last month approached the Patiala House Court to expedite the procedure for the hanging of the four rapists, as the two judges hearing the case earlier were transferred.

Also, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said that as a common citizen, she is happy over the death of the accused.

“We always demanded death penalty for them, and here police is the best judge, I don’t know in what circumstances this happened,” she said.

Sharma, however, said that the end should have been executed with regard to the legal system. “It should have happened through proper channels,” she added.