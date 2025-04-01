Sood’s responds to calling attention motion on power Issues but Oppn remains absent

Delhi Energy Minister Ashish Sood, on Tuesday, countered Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, on allegation of power cuts in the Assembly, but the Opposition members absent during the his response to the calling attention motion.

Sood accused LoP Atishi of allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy through fake social media accounts to mislead the public on power outages and destabilize Delhi’s environment. He alleged that Opposition leaders are spreading misinformation using fake data and fabricated narratives to incite unrest.

He further said that the AAP leaders falsely claimed that power outages, which were purportedly non-existent under their government, are now prolonged. Contrary to their claims, Sood said Delhi experienced power cuts exceeding one hour 21,597 times under their tenure last year.

Pointing at Atishi’s multiple video posts alleging frequent power cuts in her residence, he asked why a 200 kw generator was installed at the then CM house at 6 Flag Staff Road ‘Sheesh Mahal’ during AAP’s tenure if there were no outages.

Similarly, he mentioned that a large DG set was placed at her AB-17 residence, and both a DG set and a generator were installed at the former Speaker’s house and various ministers’ residences. If uninterrupted power was ensured, such installations wouldn’t have been necessary, Sood added.

He further explained that improvements in the system take time and that the government is ensuring necessary maintenance, including transformer oil replacements, installation of new transformers, fixing cable joints, and increasing transformer capacity, and further accused the opposition of trying to halt these improvements by creating pressure.

He assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for Delhi’s citizens, even while enduring false propaganda.

He asserted that the administration would not tolerate misinformation aimed at creating panic and potential riots.

Legal action, under BNS provisions, will be taken against anyone, regardless of their status—whether a former CM or minister—if they attempt to incite disorder through lies, Sood said.

The Minister also provided statistical evidence, stating that over the last 10 years, power cuts occurred 2,72,137 times, averaging 75 outages per day.

He criticised Atishi’s social media post about power failure and highlighted that a written response had already been provided on March 24, 2025.

The response detailed that from February 9, 2025, to March 16, 2025, there were 2,092 outages under the current government, whereas during the same period in the previous year, 3,881 outages occurred.

The Minister emphasised that the opposition’s exit during the calling attention motion discussion was a blatant disregard for parliamentary procedures and a violation of members’ responsibilities.

Sood also revealed that Atishi Marlena’s residence is supplied by two separate feeders, yet she misleadingly tweeted about power failures.

He urged LoP to refrain from exploiting power issues for political gains, stressing the need for collective efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Delhi’s citizens.

He asserted that maintenance work, including transformer repairs and network upgrades, would continue despite opposition resistance, and the government will not bow down to political pressure.