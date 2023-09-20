The Women’s Reservation Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha Today . Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will lead her party’s debate in the lower house. The Women’s Reservation Bill was first introduced by the Congress party during UPA 1.

The bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha in 2008 and cleared the upper house hurdle in 2010. However, due to opposition from several parties over reservation for SC/ST and OBC within the Women’s Reservation Bill and lack of numbers, it could not be passed by the Lok Sabha and eventually lapsed.

The Narendra Modi government, however, called a special session of Parliament to pass the historic Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Modi government has named it Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and it was tabled by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the bill will further strengthen the Indian democracy and urged all the parties to pass it unanimously.

“The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy. I congratulate mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation for Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I assure all mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into a law,” PM Modi said.

Terming it a brainchild of the grand-old-party, the Congress party has vowed to support the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, it called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam an “election jumla” for the lack of OBC representation. Also, the bill is not likely to come into effect before 2027, according to a report.

The 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can only be given after redrawing of constituencies through a delimitation exercise. However, that will happen only after the next census in 2027.