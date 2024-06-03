Sonia Gandhi hopeful ‘Lok Sabha elections results will be completely opposite to exit polls’

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed the hope that the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be completely opposite to what the exit polls have predicted.

All the exit polls have predicted a thumping majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA. If the exit polls hold true, the BJP-led alliance is poised to win more than 360 seats. Some of the exit polls even predicted the saffron party and its allies could even achieve the ambitious 400+ seats target.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi said, “Just wait and watch. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite to what the exit polls are showing.”

Earlier on Sunday, Sonia Gandhi’s son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the exit polls “Modi media polls” and exuded confidence that INDIA bloc will win 295 seats.

Commenting on the exit polls, another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that it is a “psychological game” being played by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ramesh said that the internal assessment of the Congress party is that the INDIA bloc will win between 295 and 310 seats and form the government.

INDIA bloc ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed the exit polls a “corporate game” and suggested money was used to come up with the figures.

“… This is a corporate game. If tomorrow we are in power and if we have a lot of money then we can also come up with whatever figure we want,” Raut said.