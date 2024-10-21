Sonam Wangchuck ends 16-day fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuck on Monday ended his indefinite fast after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assured him that dialogue on Ladakh’s future would resume on December 3rd.

Wangchuck and his supporters concluded their indefinite fast on the 16th day by having a glass of juice at Ladakh Bhavan, where they had set up camp since their arrival in New Delhi earlier this month.

Wangchuck, along with members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL), led the “Delhi Chalo Padyatra,” which began in Leh a month ago.

The group marched to advocate for the restoration of democracy through statehood for Ladakh and protections under Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution. Upon reaching New Delhi, however, Wangchuck and his fellow marchers were detained at the Singhu border by police, citing violations under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which restricts certain activities in New Delhi and surrounding areas.

Following their release, Wangchuck was placed in isolation at Ladakh Bhawan, where he was heavily guarded by a joint force of Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CISF personnel.

Despite restrictions that prevented most visitors, Wangchuck continued his peaceful protest, seeking a meeting with either the President, Prime Minister, or Home Minister to press for the resumption of talks.

Grateful for the support he received during the fast, Wangchuck shared that a letter from the MHA had been delivered to him by the Joint Secretary of Ladakh, confirming the government’s commitment to resume dialogue on December 3rd.

“We were calling for the resumption of talks, and now that the government has agreed, we are ending the fast,” Wangchuck said. He added that the KDA and ABL would soon engage in detailed discussions with government officials, expressing hope for a positive resolution to the issues they raised.

Wangchuck plans to return to Ladakh in the next 2-3 days, now looking forward to the renewed dialogue.