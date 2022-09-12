Sonali Phogat case: Goa CM Pramod Sawant to write to Shah for CBI probe

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to transfer the Sonali Phogat case to the CBI.

In a statement given to the media, the CM stated that he will request the Home Minister to turn the investigation to CBI because of the request Sonali’s family members made, particularly her daughter.

He also said that the Goa police are doing their best to conduct the investigation and he trusts the Goa police but the transfer request is necessary as the public is demanding it.

Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday said that CBI would look into the case if the family Is not satisfied with the inquiry.

Haryana CM, while speaking to the media said, “We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they’ve stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI.”

A Khap Mahapanchayat was organized, earlier on Monday, in Hisar to seek a CBI investigation into Sonali Phogat’s death. The police acknowledged on Friday that the profile was being assessed at senior levels amid the current commotion over the death of Sonali Phogat and that a charge sheet would be prepared based on factual evidence.

North Goa SP Shobit Saxena said, “It is being reviewed at senior levels. We’re confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation.” He also said that Goa police has a zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities. North Goa SP further added,

“Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had recorded seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption.”

For the time being, the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa (the restaurant where Sonali Phogat, BJP leader, was allegedly drugged and was later declared dead), on Friday, was stayed by the Supreme Court on the condition that no commercial activities will take place there.

After the restaurant’s owner did not get any relief from National Green Tribunal, the demolition of the establishment began. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s order to tear down the shanty was upheld by the National Green Tribunal.

Sonali Phogat died at the St. Anthony Hospital, Anjuna, North Goa on 23rd August.