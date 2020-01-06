Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured students of Jawaharlal Nehru University at AIIMS on Sunday as she said that something was “deeply sickening” about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students.

The Congress General Secretary alleged that “goons” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities’ campuses and spreading fear among the students.

The Congress leader accused the BJP leaders of “pretending” before the media that it was not their “goons who unleashed violence” at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times. “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head,” she added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

“India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah’s goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn’t their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived,” she added.

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi also condemned the attack, “The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.”