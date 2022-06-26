Solid digital foundation for AVGC sector emerging in India: Thakur

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, on Sunday, said rapidly expanding digital infrastructure in the country and ongoing advancements taking place in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector has the potential to make India the preferred post-production hub of the media and entertainment industry.

Delivering the key-note address at the National Conference on ‘Changing Landscape of Media & Entertainment 2022’ organised by the Symbiosis Skill & Professional University in Pune, Thakur said, “A solid digital foundation for the AVGC sector is emerging across the country and the Government has established a task force for the AVGC sector in order to develop world-class creative talent to meet domestic and global demand.”

The minister said the Media & Entertainment ecosystem is a sunrise sector expected to generate Rs 4 lakh crore annually by 2025 and reach 100 billion dollars or Rs 7.5 lakh crore industry by 2030. He further said the Union government has designated audio-visual services as one of the 12 Champion Service Sectors and announced key policy measures aimed at nurturing sustained growth.

The minister said the radio, film and entertainment industry has a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of quality content creation. “Many job roles have emerged in the field – video editing, colour grading, Visual Effects (VFX), sound design, rotoscoping, 3D modeling, etc. Each job role in this sector requires a specific set of skills and competencies. It is imperative for industry and academia to come together and design programs relevant to the needs of this sector,” he said.

Thakur said the government is also exploring new partnerships with the private sector to ensure Indian students are in tune with the upcoming technology trends in the sector.