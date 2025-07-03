‘SohamGate’: The Engineer Who Outsmarted Startups?

The internet is flooded with posts and memes about Soham Parekh, an Indian engineer who has been accused of scamming startups and moonlighting. These allegations were brought to light by US-based entrepreneur Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, via a thread on his X account. The post has since gone viral, prompting other users to share their own experiences with Parekh.

Suhail Doshi wrote on X: “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3–4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses.”

Alongside the post, Doshi also shared Parekh’s CV. The thread sparked curiosity among netizens, many of whom were left asking: who is Soham Parekh? Doshi further claimed that Parekh lied about his location, saying: “We thought we were hiring someone in the US. Even sent a laptop to a US address. Got it back! Allegedly, it was sent to his ‘sister.’”

The response on X has been mixed. One user questioned why moonlighting is considered wrong if a person can meet all deliverables on time. A few others shared that they almost hired Parekh but decided against it after running background checks. Some netizens even expressed admiration for Parekh’s skills and experience, particularly his ability to manage so many roles simultaneously.

Flo Crivello, founder of GetLindy, posted on X: “Holy shit. We hired this guy a week ago. Fired this morning. He did so incredibly well in interviews—must have a lot of training. Careful out there.”

On July 3, Suhail posted an update stating that Soham had reached out to him. According to Suhail, Soham’s primary question was:

“Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do—have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean.” Suhail captioned the update: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”(which means the voice of the people is the voice of god)

Amid the growing online debate, an unverified X account under Soham Parekh’s name (@realsohamparekh) surfaced with a statement:“There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story. If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I love to build. That’s it. I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at. But building is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll keep doing.”

The account further claimed that Parekh had just signed an exclusive deal as the founding engineer of a single company focused on video AI. “We’re launching at the end of this month. More details tomorrow in my TBPN interview. I’m pissed. And I’ve got something to prove. – Soham.”

Whether this account is genuinely operated by Soham Parekh remains unconfirmed but raises significant debate on remote work culture, transparency, and accountability in the digital age.