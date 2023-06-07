Software & portal to facilitate cooperative societies’ activities from 26 June

The government proposes to launch on 26 June software and portal to create a digital ecosystem for multi-state cooperative societies to facilitate all their activities, including the registration of new societies.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the progress of computerisation of the office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) in New Delhi.

Since its formation in July 2021 to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sehkaar se Samriddhi’, the Ministry of Cooperation has taken a number of steps to promote ease of doing business in the cooperative sector.

As part of these initiatives, the office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, which is responsible for the administration of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, is being computerised to create a digital ecosystem for the societies to facilitate all their activities, an official press note said.

During the review meeting, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah directed that youth should also be involved in better utilisation and improved analytics of the portal through competitions to be organised by the CRCS office. The computerisation project will greatly help in registration of new MSCS and facilitate the working of existing societies.

The main objectives of computerisation are complete paperless submission and processing of applications; automatic compliance with the MSCS Act & Rules through software; enhance ease of doing business; digital communication; transparent processing; and improved analytics & MIS.

The modules to be covered in the new portal include registration, amendment of bye-laws, annual return filing, appeal, audit, inspection, arbitration and winding up & liquidation.

The software will enable the processing of application/ service requests through the electronic workflow in the CRCS office in a time-bound manner. This will have provisions for OTP-based user registration, validation checks for compliance with MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through VC, issue of the registration certificate and other communication electronically.