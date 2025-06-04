Social media video helps Delhi Police nab reckless biker performing dangerous stunt

Delhi Police have apprehended a reckless biker who was seen performing a dangerous zig-zag stunt in front of a moving city bus. The rider was traced and booked with the help of a video uploaded on a social media platform, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was riding erratically in front of a moving bus, endangering not only his own life but also that of other road users.

Following an inquiry with the transport corporation’s control room, the bus was identified. Based on clues from various sources, the investigating team also managed to trace the motorcycle’s registration number.

Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle had been sold by the registered owner more than 13 years ago. However, since the ownership transfer process had not been completed, police approached the original owner, who fully cooperated with the investigation.

Three dedicated police teams were formed to locate the motorcycle and identify the rider. Eventually, both the rider and the vehicle were tracked down.

Legal action has been initiated against the rider. As the motorcycle was found to be over 15 years old, it was handed over to a scrapper as per the law.

Delhi Police have urged all motorists to strictly adhere to road safety rules and avoid performing dangerous stunts that put lives at risk, stating that swift and stringent enforcement will continue to ensure public safety.