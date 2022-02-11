Social fabric, cultural history, peace and harmony of Karnataka being disturbed: IYC President

Expressing grave concern over the recent incidents in Karnataka, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Srinivas B.V. said the “social and cultural fabric is being disturbed now”.

The incidents pertain to wherein Muslim girls were denied entry in schools and colleges for wearing a Hijab or a headscarf at multiple institutions on multiple occasions in Udupi, Mandya, Chikmagalur districts, and at other places in the State of Karnataka.

Srinivas said, “The State of Karnataka which was known to be producing the most number of Unicorns in the country and known as the IT hub of the country has very sadly descended into religious bigotry where even basic constitutional rights of young Muslim college going girls are being violated.”

He further said, “Places like Udupi in Karnataka among other places, have a very rich social and cultural history where people from all religions have stayed together in peace and harmony. That very culture and social fabric is being disturbed now.”

So much so that even temples of learning such as schools and colleges are being made the centre of it. Educational institutions must not be involved in these issues, he added.

“We are taking up this fight and pursuing this issue before the Supreme Court of India, in order to save our esteemed Constitution and to save the secular fabric of our country,” stated Srinivas B.V.

The IYC president informed that a PIL has been filed on 10.2.2022 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India by him through Mareesh Pravir Sahay, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India and Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, Umesh Pratap Singh, Advocates, Supreme Court of India wherein the above Constitutional issues are being raised before the Apex Court.

The PIL is likely to be heard anytime soon by the apex Court.