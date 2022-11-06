Snow, rain dip mercury in J&K

Widespread snowfall on higher reaches and rain in plains on Sunday plummeted the temperature across Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall and rain lashed J&K overnight. Tourists had fun as Gulmarg turned white with the mercury dipping to minus 3.6 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches in J&K during November 6-7.

Patnitop in Jammu received light snow whereas the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Poonch and Rajouri had widespread snow.

Heavy to light snow has also been reported in Ladakh. The Weather Department has predicted that snowfall between November 5 and 8 might disrupt road traffic at the high passes in Ladakh.