SMS Stadium in Jaipur receives fourth bomb threat since May 8

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium here once again received a bomb threat mail on Wednesday, warning against “any misadventure with Pakistan”.

This is the fourth such threat that the premier sports complex of Rajasthan has got since May 8. The Rajasthan State Sports Council has received three emails on three consecutive days.

Advertisement

The one-line message read: “Pakistan Se Panga Mat Lo (Don’t indulge in misadventure with Pakistan.”

Advertisement

These messages have IP source from out of India, and IP domain of three of the four mails in gmail, an administrative spokesman of the Sports Council said.

After the receipt of the first threat on May 8, extra security has already been in place in and around the stadium along with other precautionary measures. However, the police and sports administrators are worried over the repeated threats that are setting a new trend.

Notably, the Stadium is scheduled to host the key IPL matches here on May 18, 24 and 26.