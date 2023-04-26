Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Wednesday opened a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account at Sansad Marg Head Post Office.

She came to the counter as a common post office customer and completed the account opening formalities. Her MSSC account was opened and computer generated passbook was handed over to her at the counter itself.

The minister interacted with the post office staff and some of the MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders on the occasion. Her gesture is expected to inspire millions to come forward and open their MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi account in the nearest post office.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women including the girls.

The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.5 per cent compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of Rs two lakh. The scheme is valid for a two-year period up to 31st March 2025.

The scheme has been made available in all 1.59 lakh post offices from 1st April, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the scheme through a tweet on 3rd April.