Union Minister Smriti Irani’s convoy was gheraoed by Congress workers in Varanasi on Saturday soon after she attacked Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

On Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras to meet the family of the victim, she said: “People are aware of Congress’s tactics. That’s why they ensured a historic win for the BJP in 2019 elections.”

“I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim,” she added.

Proud of Varanasi Congress workers who gheraoed Women & Child Development Minister @smritiirani demanding that she speak up on the rapes & murders of women in Uttar Pradesh If @smritiirani gets time off from playing Antakshari, can she answer why Nirbhaya funds are still unused? pic.twitter.com/Gn2sLVAwLt — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 3, 2020

The Congress workers who stopped minister’s convoy could be heard chanting slogans: “Smriti Irani go back” and “we seek justice”.

Two days after being manhandled followed by arrest on his way to hathras, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will go again to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim today.

Early morning in a couple of tweets in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: “I won’t accept the behavior of the UP government towards the family of the Hathras victim. None of any Indians will accept it.”

“No power in the world can stop me from meeting and sharing the pain of the victim’s family of Hathras,” he added.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested by the police and taken to the police station while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of gang rape victim.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged, when he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were marching towards Hathras after their convoy was stopped at the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the act of police said, “We were stopped from going to Hathras. When we along with Rahul ji took foot-march then we were stopped repeatedly and were lathicharged. But our will power is strong and the lathis of the high and mighty cannot stop us.”

“I wish these lathis were for the protection of Dalit daughter of Hathras,” she said.