Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s over his alleged meeting in the US with Sunita Vishwanath, who is a member of an organisation owned by billionaire investor George Soros, allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

Rahul Gandhi had gone on a 10-day visit to the US from May 31 and participated in programmes in three cities, San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

Raising questions about the Congress leader’s alleged meeting in the US with Sunita Vishwanath, the Union Minister asked why is Rahul Gandhi “hobnobbing” with those who are funded by George Soros as it is known to everyone what Soros intends to do. While levelling the allegation, Irani also produced a photograph before the media in which Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting with Vishwanath.

Irani said, “The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is – Is it true that Rahul Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US?…When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros?”

The Union Minister further said, “Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi. What is extremely distressing is the link with the Islamic Circle of North America. Those in the public domain who will research how the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York ensued will find contact of a man named Tazeem Ansari. He has an organisational link with Jamaat-e-Islami….”

Irrespective of all this, the Congress party has not denied the meeting between Gandhi and Sunita Vishwanath, Irani said.