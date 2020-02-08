In the early morning of the voting day in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a special appeal to the women voters in the national capital asking them to come out in large numbers and vote.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is on you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you.”

“Do discuss with men who it is right to vote for,” it added.

The tweet came just a few minutes before the beginning of the polls at 8 am.

The twitter handle of AAP also posted appealing the people to vote and in a series of posts, highlighted the work it has done in the last five years.

Pictures of government schools, Mohalla Clinics, and electricity bills were tagged in the posts.

As the voting begins at 8 am, over 1.47 crore citizens of Delhi will decide the fate of AAP, BJP, and Congress.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also cast his vote early in the morning at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Crescent.

While speaking to the media after casting his votes, he said, “It is a basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute.”

The BJP leader who triggered controversy during the election campaign through his speech targeting Shaheen Bagh had also cast his vote in Matiala Assembly.

Tight security arrangements were made in the national capital ahead of the polling especially in the Shaheen Bagh area where protesters are sitting for over 50 days demanding the withdrawal of contentious CAA.

In 2015 election, AAP bagged 67 seats with 54.3 per cent of the total vote share, while BJP was left on 3 seats with 32 per cent votes. Congress was not able to manage a single seat and got 9.6 per cent of the vote share.

However, the BJP lost one seat to BJP in a bypoll while six of its MLAs were disqualified over joining other parties.