Smriti Irani launches campaign against single use plastic

Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Friday launched an awareness campaign on single use plastics (SUP) at the tourist spot Patnitop after she reached Udhampur for her two-day visit to the district as a part of Public Outreach Programme of the Modi government.

Patnitop Development Authority has embarked upon a comprehensive plan towards imposing complete ban on SUP across its jurisdiction in accordance with the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 and Patnitop Development Authority Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2021, to curb plastic pollution and protect the fragile ecosystem for a sustainable future.

The objective of the awareness campaign is to sensitize the people about the risk associated with SUP, assess the public opinion, and promote usage of alternatives.

Appreciating the eco-friendly initiative of PDA while launching the awareness campaign from the lush green meadows of Patnitop, Smriti Irani urged upon the stakeholders and tourists for their support and cooperation in preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of Patnitop Tourism Circuit.

“Plastics have adverse effects on all living beings and their ecosystems. Single Use Plastics particularly, have high littering potential and the best way is to reduce their usage and gradually shun them. Behavioral change might seem difficult, but it is not impossible. Here, in this picturesque destination, tourists and tourism stakeholders, and the local populace must support the shift away from the reliance on plastics. They can also lead the way through innovation in plastic management, feasible alternatives and pollution management,” Union Minister said.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer, PDA, said: “PDA has been taking several initiatives to maintain ‘Clean Patnitop Green Patnitop’. We request the stakeholders to share their inputs and suggestions regarding effective imposition of the ban, innovative solutions and alternatives to plastics.”

Others present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, SSPs Udhampur and Ramban, PRI representatives besides others.