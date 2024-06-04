Smriti Irani congratulates K L Sharma for winning Amethi seat

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, has congratulated the winning Congress candidate K L Sharma.

She told reporters here that today is the day to congratulate the winner and nothing else.

Irani said these 10 years of my life related to Amethi have been very special when she had the opportunity to serve the public by going to every village. Today, at this stage is the generation of the BJP which struggled.

Advertisement

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he did a lot of work.

The BJP leader assured that she would continue to serve the people of Amethi by going from village to village in the future also.

On her defeat, she said the BJP organisation would analyse it.

On the other hand, winning Congress candidate K L Sharma expressed his gratitude to the people of Amethi and the Congress Party and said the biggest example of a strong and powerful democratic country was showcased in Amethi in this Lok Sabha polls.

“The political interaction between the people of Amethi on the national stage was very amazing, exemplary and was at its peak,” he commented.

The Congress candidate said the victory is not of Kishori Lal Sharma but of the entire Amethi family. “I express my gratitude to all the people of Amethi, Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji and I assure you all that I will always follow the orders, instructions and suggestions of the general public of Amethi,” he added.

The Congress’ INDIA candidate got 5,36,492 votes against 3,70,470 of Smriti Irani, who stood second in the election.

In a surprise, Smriti Irani also lost from her own booth, Mawaigaon in Gauriganj Assembly segment.