Smriti Irani challenges Rahul to contest from Amethi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani launched a direct attack on the Gandhi family and challenged Rajul Gandhi to contest from Amethi.

Talking to reporters here, Irani said that everyone has the right to contest election from anywhere in a democracy and Rahul can also contest from Amethi. “But history of running away from the constituency is not mine, but that of Rahul Gandhi,” she added.

Recently, newly-designated UP Congress president Ajay Rai had said that the people of Amethi want Rahul Gandhi to contest from their constituency.

Advertisement

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi, the Amethi MP said after he left the constituency, he went to south and made derogatory remarks about the citizens of Amethi.

“Those who call voters a monster, you think the people of Amethi will accept such people,” she said while adding that the people of the constituency would never compromise on their self-respect.

Not only this, in response to a question, she said he (Rahul) is the owner of his party and I am a worker of my party.

She said she stayed put in the constituency even after losing an election. In the “2019 elections the public accepted our services. Today, the party is strong in every area from booth to district panchayat level,” she claimed.

She said the Gandhi family has always opposed the government of Modi and Yogi though under their rule, seven and a half lakh people of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency get free food grains. “Does the Gandhi family think that the poor family of Amethi will give up free food grains just so that the Gandhi family can flourish? Does the Gandhi family think that five lakh farmers will give up their Rs 6,000 annually, 90,000 families will give up their homes so that the Gandhi family can settle down?,” she asked.