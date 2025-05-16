Smartphones fuel Jharkhand’s Anganwadi revolution

In a quiet yet transformative digital leap, Jh6arkhand is scripting a remarkable story of grassroots empowerment—led not by tech startups or urban hubs, but by Anganwadi centres and the women who run them.

Armed with over 37,810 newly distributed smartphones, Sevikas across the state are redefining the delivery of health, nutrition, and early education services under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

“Earlier, I had to rely on my husband’s phone or wait for a family member to help. Now, with my own smartphone, I can independently verify beneficiaries, enter data, and ensure the timely delivery of Take-Home Rations,” says Sarita Kumari, an Anganwadi worker from the Sukuruhuttu centre under Ranchi’s Kanke project.

The impact has been swift and measurable. Aadhaar-verified beneficiaries have surged from 48.03% (17,44,100) in March 2023 to a staggering 97.22% (30,11,829) by March 2025. Real-time updates from 38,523 Anganwadi centres are now flowing into the state dashboard, enabling officials to monitor daily ICDS activities and make swift, data-driven decisions.

This digital transition is reducing service leakages, enhancing transparency, and improving the speed of grievance redressal. What was once a slow, paper-heavy bureaucracy is now evolving into a smart governance model—powered by grassroots digital workers.

The smartphone is no longer just a communication device—it’s a tool of care. Through real-time tracking of deliveries and attendance, Jharkhand’s Anganwadi ecosystem now ensures services reach nearly 1,205,382 children (6 months to 3 years), 174,036 pregnant women, and 128,795 lactating mothers.

Additionally, 450,505 children (ages 3–6) receive hot cooked meals regularly. To enhance nutritional value, eggs—an essential source of protein—are being served at every Anganwadi centre, supported by the state budget.

The ability to disseminate nutrition and health awareness content, monitor immunization schedules, and report anomalies from remote locations is further strengthening child and maternal welfare in far-flung regions.

Recognizing the growing role of Anganwadi centres as community anchors, the state government has committed to upgrading 16,775 centres with modern facilities including LED TVs, RO water systems, power connections, fans, toilets, and access to safe drinking water.

“This is not just about convenience; it’s about dignity and creating child-friendly, women-friendly spaces,” said an official from the Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security.

Plans are also underway to establish new centres in 1,200 tribal-dominated villages, ensuring that marginalised communities gain timely access to nutrition, health services, and pre-school education. Fresh recruitment of Sevikas and Sahiyas is also on the agenda to manage these new units.

With smartphones in hand and community trust at their back, Anganwadi workers are no longer just service providers—they are becoming catalysts for progress. In villages where basic infrastructure was once lacking, these women are bridging the digital divide, fostering transparency, and strengthening the bond between the government and the governed.

This transformation aligns with the Abua Sarkar (“Our Government”) vision of Jharkhand—where governance doesn’t just reach the people, but empowers them to become stakeholders in development.

In a world increasingly driven by data, Jharkhand’s Anganwadi workers are proving that digital inclusion at the last mile isn’t just a policy aspiration—it’s a reality being written, one tap at a time.