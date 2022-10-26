Smart classes in madrassas: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a budgetary support of Rs 13.10 crore for converting 500 madrassas (Islamic seminaries) in the state into modern and smart classrooms equipped with Information Technology and Internet access.

In these madrassas, smart boards instead of black boards will be installed, an official statement said quoting the CM.

राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के मदरसों को आधुनिक तकनीक से जोड़ने की शुरूआत की है। अब मदरसों में बेहतर शिक्षा के लिए इनमें स्मार्ट क्लास रूम जैसी विभिन्न सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। यहां विद्यार्थी अब ब्लैक बोर्ड की जगह स्मार्ट बोर्ड के जरिए तालीम हासिल करेंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 26, 2022

Under the state government scheme, each of the 500 madrassas registered with the Rajasthan Madarsa Board will be allocated a budget of Rs 2.62 lakh for setting up of smart classrooms.

It is noteworthy that the Congress government had announced in the budget 2022-23 to provide smart classrooms with internet facility at registered madrassas in a phased manner. Under this, the 500 madrasas will be upgraded in the coming year in the first phase.

Digital Library

Realising the importance of digital learning in today’s scenario, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sanctioned a financial aid of Rs 36.56 crore for setting up digital libraries in 344 Residential Schools of the state.

These digital libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established in various residential schools, multipurpose hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Schools run under Tribal Regional Development Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Minority Affairs, School Education Department, etc.

The digital libraries and other necessary IT equipment will be provided for classes IX XII in residential educational institutions and selected schools under various departments.