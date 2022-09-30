Small traders to get booths at concessional rates in urban areas: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said small traders in the state will get booths at concessional rates in urban areas, while addressing a programme organized for the rehabilitation of ‘Rehri Market’ in Sector 9 of Panchkula.

He also announced all the street vendors of the state including those in Gurugram and Faridabad would be allotted pucca booths so that no trader should face this kind of untoward incident like that happened in Sector 9 Panchkula Rehri Market on September 1, 2022. Pucca booths will also be made in Rehri Markets of Sector 7, 11 and 17 in Panchkula.

Under this scheme, a rebate of 25 per cent in the market rate would also be provided to the small traders by the HSVP, but this exemption would not be applicable to the encroachers, he informed.

Khattar said each booth costs around Rs 17 lakh as per the current market rate, but after the rebate, a booth measuring 63 square feet will be available for about Rs 13 lakh and 75 per cent loan facility has also been provided from the Central Bank of India. In this way, every allottee is being helped to buy the booth, said the CM.

He said if the allottee deposits this amount within 180 days, then he will be given an exemption on the entire interest. An amount of Rs 50 lakh would be spent by the HSVP on the construction of a footpath, ensuring the availability of electricity and other resources in this market, the CM said.

Khattar said Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana has been implemented to give insurance benefits to small traders. Under this scheme, compensation at the normal insurance rate is given to the traders to compensate for the loss of their stock caused due to fire, flood, etc.

The CM said the state government while upholding the spirit of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya philosophy is ensuring the upliftment of the last mile person.

He said under this campaign the first right of government belongs to the needy person. Employment is being provided to such families through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Till now, self-employment has been given to 30,000 families under Mukhyamantri Parivar Utthaan Yojana. This is why this market of Panchkula has also been named Antyodaya Market, he added.