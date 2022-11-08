Trying to make Haryana farmer-oriented: CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Tuesday that the state government was trying to make Haryana a farmer-oriented state.

Welcoming the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his first visit to the state, the CM said continuous efforts are being made to increase the income of farmers.

Speaking at the programme organised to welcome the Vice-President, the chief minister said, “Haryana is leading in every field. It is the leading state of the country in terms of population and area. The state is at the forefront of IT exports.”

Among the achievements of Haryana, he listed the state’s contribution to the GDP of the country which he called excellent. Sports persons from Haryana are bringing laurels to the country while the Haryana youth has also been increasingly joining the Indian Army to serve the country.

At a programme organised at the memorial site of Sir Chhotu Ram at Sampla in Rohtak district, the Vice-President said he has no words to explain the joy and energy he has received while visiting the place today.

He said coming to this place would be a turning point of his life as he has learnt an important message of life which he is going to implement in his life. Dhankar said Sir Chhotu Ram planned Bhakra Nangal Dam in 1923 according to the needs of the future.