Slow polling in Srinagar district, enthusiasm high among electorate along LoC as J&K votes in second phase

Assembly constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC) recorded 10.22 per cent voting on Wednesday in the first two hours for the 26 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase elections.

Long queues of men and women were seen at the polling booths across the Union Territory (UT) since early hours when polling started at 7 am.

Among the 26 constituencies where polling is being held, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli and Suronkot along the LoC topped the polling percentage. Surankot recorded 14.57% polling, Poonch Haveli 14.56% and Mendhar 14.06% while Rajouri polled 13.97% votes.

Gulabgarh constituency in Reasi district polled 14.38% votes in the first hour.

However, the polling percentage in Srinagar was slow with 2.63% in Habbakadal, 4.28% in Lal Chowk and Chhanpora and 5.09% in Zadibal.

The two constituencies, Ganderbal and Budgam from where former chief minister Omar Abdullah is contesting, recorded 12.06% and 8.59% polling in the first two hours.