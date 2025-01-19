Slender increase in winged guests in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika national park

There has been a slender rise in the number of winged guests who enlivened the wetland ecosystem of Odisha’s Bhitarkanika national park this winter, according to the latest mid-winter census report of these feathered species released by the forest department on Sunday.

The number of visiting avian winter species has risen to 1,51,614 this year from the 1,51,421 birds counted last year.

However, there is a decrease in the number of species who arrived here for their winter sojourn. While 121 species of feathered guests had thronged the national park last year, the latest headcount had spotted 118 species of birds.

Hordes of rare and endangered avian species were spotted along the wetland spots, this time enumerators, reaffirming the national park as an ideal habitat for winter migratory birds. The largest numbers of species sighted this time are lesser whistling duck (44,825), followed by Northern Pintail (18,776). A major highlight of this year’s census was the sighting of a large number of migrant birds at the gypsum pond areas on the outskirts of Paradip Port Township, said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Rajnagar Mangrove Forest Division, Manas Das.

Tweets of winged guests from overseas had livened up the picturesque marshy wetland spots of the national park. The winter migrant birds were found roaming around the water-bodies and nullahs.

“It was a treat to watch feathered species with their chirpy cacophony adding colour to the vibrant eco-system of this region”, said a wildlife staff engaged in the annual headcount of birds.

The winter migrant avian creatures from northern hemisphere and cool places like Ladakh used to prefer the Bhitarkanika wetland for its unique eco-system and cool and serene environment and find it conducive for their winter habitation.

Unbearable cool atmospheric conditions during winter months force these migrant species to temporarily leave their original habitat. The Chilka and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in the State are the favoured destination of winter migratory birds.