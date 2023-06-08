Follow Us:

  1. Home » India » Slain criminal Sanjeev Jeeva’s wife knocks Supreme Courts doors; fears elimination or arrest

Slain criminal Sanjeev Jeeva’s wife knocks Supreme Courts doors; fears elimination or arrest

Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari has moved the Supreme Court on Thursday morning apprehending threat on her life and expressed apprehension that she could be killed like her husband.

Manoj Bhadra | Lucknow | June 8, 2023 11:54 am

People outside the Lucknow Civil Court (ANI Photo)

The gruesome murder of dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva yesterday inside a courtroom in the state capital on Wednesday has now reached Supreme Court on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari has moved the Supreme Court on Thursday morning apprehending threat on her life and expressed apprehension that she could be killed like her husband. She also feared that she could be arrested after her husband’s death and urged that she want to attend the funeral of her husband. The apex court is likely to hear the case this afternoon.

In February 2021, Payal Maheshwari wrote a letter to the Chief Justice expressing the apprehension of her husband’s murder. She had said that Sanjeev is lodged in Lucknow jail and there is a conspiracy continuously being hatched to kill him.  She also said murder can happen in jail or during court appearances. Payal had demanded to get her husband produced through video conferencing.

Payal had contested the 2017 assembly polls from the Muzaffarnagar Sadar seat on the RLD ticket but lost.

