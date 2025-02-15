Skimmer named mascot of Bird Festival at Mahakumbh

All preparations are complete for the Climate Conference and Bird Festival at Mahakumbh-2025, being organized under the supervision of the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department of the Yogi Government.

On February 16, a Climate Conference on the theme “Kumbh Ki Aastha evam Jalvayu Parivartan” will be held at Mahakumbh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the event.

The conference will witness participation from religious leaders, environmentalists, social organizations, industry representatives, business leaders, and eminent citizens. Additionally, the skimmer bird has been designated as the mascot for the Bird Festival at the Sangam coast.

In 2025, the Bird Festival is set to take place on the banks of the Sangam during Mahakumbh. The skimmer bird has been chosen as the mascot for the Nature and Bird Festival-2025, symbolizing the confluence of faith and conservation.

The Indian skimmer plays a crucial role as an indicator of river health. It thrives in marshy areas along the banks of rivers, lakes, and estuaries.

Recognized for its striking orange beak and black-and-white plumage, its distinct feature is a lower mandible that is longer than the upper one, allowing it to efficiently catch prey while skimming the water’s surface. This unique adaptation has earned it the local name “Panchira.”

In Uttar Pradesh, the skimmer bird breeds along the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers, with an estimated population of around 1,000 in the state.

Under the direction of the Yogi government, the Bird Festival has been organized consistently, with each edition taking place at a different location.

In 2017, the festival was held at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit, followed by Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Unnao, in 2019 and Sursarovar Bird Sanctuary, Keetham-Agra, in 2020. The Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Gautam Buddha Nagar, hosted the event in 2021, but it could not be held in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In subsequent years, the festival was organized at Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary, Mahoba, in 2023, and Surajpur Wetland in 2024. This year, the event will take place at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj, making it a unique confluence of faith and nature conservation.

A curtain raiser event for the Climate Conference and Bird Festival in Mahakumbh, Prayagraj, was held in Lucknow on the first Saturday. School children participated in a walkathon, which began in the morning from 1090 Crossing and ended at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park. The event also featured a musical performance by the ITBP band.

During the program, the mascot and teaser of the festival were unveiled at the Saras Auditorium in the zoo. The event was attended by Forest Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, Aparna Yadav, Principal Chief Forest Conservator and Head of Department Sunil Chaudhary, and other dignitaries.

Lalit Verma, Nodal Officer, Bird Festival said here on Saturday ,”This year, the Indian Skimmer has been chosen as the mascot of the Bird Festival, coincidentally a species found at the Sangam. To raise awareness about its conservation, it has been given this special recognition. With all preparations complete, this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be truly exceptional.”