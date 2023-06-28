SJVN should implement agreements: HP CM

Expressing displeasure, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) should take steps for signing the implementation of agreements.

SJVNL, a public sector undertaking involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, started the construction work of 210 MW Luhri (Phase-1), 66 MW Dhaula Sidh and 382 MW Sunni dam without signing an implementation agreement with the state government, he said.

“Despite repeated requests from the state government, SJVNL has not taken any measures with an optimistic approach. For this reason, the state government has issued a notice to SJVNL,” he said when SJVNL, Chairman cum Managing Director, Nand Lal Sharma, called on him here on Wednesday to brief and discuss about various hydel projects being implemented by SJVNL in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the state should be provided royalty at the rate of 20, 30 and 40 per cent in the hydropower projects of SJVNL. At present, there is a provision to provide royalty at the rate of 12 percent upto 12 years, 18 percent for the next 18 years and 30 percent for the last 10 years.

“Royalty at the rate of 30 per cent rate should be given in case of those projects which have covered the construction cost and have been completed. After 40 years of the projects being operational, they should be transferred to the state government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the rivers waters in the rivers of the State were priceless assets. These resources were being exploited by hydroelectric projects, but the people of the state have not yet received the desired benefits from it, he added.