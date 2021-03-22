Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They together account for 80.5% of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

46,951 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 84.49% are reported from 6 States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03%). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 3,34,646 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 2.87% of India’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70%.

Eight States/UTs have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark.

More than 4.50 cr (4,50,65,998) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,33,597 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,86,205 HCWs (1st dose), 48,81,954 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,95,711 FLWs (1st dose) and 26,09,742 FLWs (2nd Dose), 37,21,455 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,79,70,931 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have also received the 1st Dose.

As of Day-65 of the vaccination drive (21st March 2021), total of 4,62,157 vaccine doses were given. As it was a Sunday, many States and UTs did not schedule vaccination sessions. Out of which, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,459 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 13,042 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.75%.

21,180 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 212 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 85.85%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (99). Punjab follows with 44 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Case Fatality Rate currently stands at 1.37% and is continuously declining.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.