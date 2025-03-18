Six SC judge delegation to visit Manipur relief camps on March 22

A delegation of six Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai – the senior most top court judge after the Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna – will visit the relief camps in violence affected Manipur on March 22 to strengthen legal and humanitarian support.

The delegation to be headed by Justice Gavai will include Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotishwar Singh.

The judges will visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22, 2025 on the occasion of the Duodecennial Celebration of the High Court of Manipur.

Justice Gavai, who is Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all the districts of

Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts. There will also be distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

“Each participating state department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population. A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief camps. Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families,” said NALSA in a statement.

Amidst the violence, the NALSA with Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) played a crucial role in providing legal aid and support to affected communities, it said further.

MASLSA has established 273 special legal aid clinics at relief camps, assisting IDPs in availing government benefits, lost documents, and medical aid.

“This visit underscores NALSA’s steadfast commitment to justice, especially for marginalised and vulnerable communities. By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection, and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity,” said NALSA.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.