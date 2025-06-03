Six girls drown in Yamuna while making reels in Agra

In a tragic incident, six girls drowned in the Yamuna River while making social media reels at the Nagla Nathu Ghat in the Sikandra area of Agra on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Eighteen-year-old Muskan had gone to bathe in the river with her younger sisters Sandhya and Divya, cousin Naina, aunt’s sister Sonam, and Suhani.

All the girls were bathing near the ghat when Sandhya accidentally ventured into deep water and began to drown. Muskan and Divya rushed to save her, but both were swept away by the current.

In a desperate attempt to rescue them, the other three girls—Naina, Sonam, and Suhani—also entered the water but drowned as well. All six girls were relatives.

Police said that four bodies were recovered after 30 minutes of effort. The remaining two girls were rescued alive but later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari and other senior officials reached the spot to oversee the rescue and investigation.

Police also confirmed that the girls had been recording reels shortly before the tragedy occurred.