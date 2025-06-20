Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as PFRDA chairperson

Sivasubramanian Ramann has assumed charge as the Chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday.

He has been appointed for a tenure of five years from the date of assuming charge or until he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Ramann was appointed by the Government of India through a notification dated 8 April 2025.

An officer of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) from the 1991 batch, Ramann most recently served as Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General and Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

He has held several key leadership positions, including Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National E-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), and Principal Accountant General of the State of Jharkhand.

From 2006 to 2013, he also served as Chief General Manager and later as Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Ramann holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Delhi. He also possesses multiple professional and academic qualifications, including an MSc in Financial Regulation from the London School of Economics and Political Science, an LLB, a Chief Digital Officer certification from the Indian School of Business, the Certified Internal Auditor credential from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.

With his vast experience in public finance, technology, and financial regulation, Ramann is expected to lead PFRDA in its mission to strengthen India’s pension system and promote retirement security for all citizens, the Finance Ministry said.