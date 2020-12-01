Amid the protests going on in India by the farmers against the farm bills, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke in the favour of the farmers and said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

He further noted that the situation is concerning.

“The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends. I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest,” Trudeau said at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Citing the increasing cold and Covid situation in the country, the Union government has preponed the meeting with agitating farmers and has called them today instead of December 3.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar cited cold and coronavirus for the decision and also assured that there was no precondition.

“On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest,” Union minister Narendra Tomar said.

“It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite the kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion,” he added.

Farmers’ organisations have said more people from Amritsar region, who had stayed back to celebrate Gurpurab, are likely to reach the border by today, reported NDTV.

Yesterday, the protesting farmers had threatened to block five entry points to Delhi.

The protesting farmers on Sunday have rejected home minister Amit Shah’s proposal for an early discussion on their grievances.

The farmers said the government should have approached with “an open heart” and not put preconditions. The farmers’ decision came after a meeting this morning to discuss the Home Minister’s offer.

It is to be noted that Amit Shah had said that if the farmer unions want talks with the government before December 3, they have to shift to the grounds at Burari to hold their protest in a structured manner.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in his constituency Varanasi spoke on the farm laws and said they are giving better access to markets — both national and international.

“But if someone thinks that the earlier system is better, how is this law stopping anyone,” he added.

“The reforms have given farmers new options and safeguards,” PM Modi had said.

The agitating farmers earlier entered into a confrontation with the Delhi Police and there was mild lathi-charge and some rounds of tear gas shells used besides water cannons to push the farmers from Singhu and Tikri borders along Delhi-Haryana.