Situation along LoC with Pakistan stable: Govt

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMOs) understanding of February 2021, the government informed Parliament today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said both the Armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the LoC.

”However, the situation is being closely monitored and the Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the LoC,” he said.

The minister said the security situation along Western Borders (IB Sector) remains largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas.

”Our forces along Western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum,” he added.