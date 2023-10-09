Sitharaman to leave for Morocco to attend G20 Finance Ministers meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a five-day visit to Morocco on Tuesday to attend meetings of global financial institutions.

During the visit, she will attend the annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) along with G20 and investor/bilateral meets with Indonesia, Morocco, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany and France, from October 11-15, according to a statement by the finance ministry.

The annual meetings are customarily held in Washington DC for two consecutive years and in another member country in the third year.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation, to be led by the finance minister, will comprise officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will co-chair the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting at Marrakech, Morocco, the statement said.

The G20 FMCBG meeting will witness the participation of 65 delegations from G20 countries, invitee countries, and international organisations in multilateral discussions centered around a broad spectrum of important global issues.

The fourth G20 FMCBG meeting will comprise two sessions: Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to address shared challenges of the 21st Century; and Global Economy and Crypto Assets Agenda, it said.

“During the meeting, volume 2 of the report on strengthening MDBs by Independent Expert Group (IEG) will also be released. Volume 1 was released during the 3rd FMCBG held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat,” the ministry said.

Sitharaman will also engage in a roundtable discussion on “IMF policy priorities and how the institution should support its membership” in a high-level event organised by the US Treasury, it added.