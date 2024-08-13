Sitharaman stresses on need for more research in data science

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stressed the need for further research in data science through new techniques and greater focus on developing more renewable energy to benefit the people, country and the world.

The finance minister gave a keynote address and handed over degrees to students at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Bhopal today.

The finance minister justified the present taxation regime, saying that the country needs resources to meet the challenges facing the nation and also to fund research and development activities.

She said that she wishes to bring down the taxes to almost nil, but there are many challenges. “India’s challenges are severe and they have to be overcome,” the finance minister said.

She pointed out that renewable energy can be stored and urged the scientific community and researchers to carry out more research on the storage of renewable energy.

While urging scientists to come up with innovations, she said that India is moving from fossil fuel to renewable energy at its own strength as the country cannot afford to wait for money from somewhere else.

Nirmala Sitharaman also urged scientists to develop batteries for the storage of renewable energy, as transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy has to be sustainable.

She also called for efforts to meet the energy needs of the country through advanced chemistry.

The finance minister urged for innovation, scientific thinking and finding quick solutions to make India a developed nation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.