Sitharaman, Goyal & 25 other newly-elected RS members take oath

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath today owing allegiance to the Constitution as required to commence their functioning as members of the Upper House.

They did so in the presence of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the Chamber of the Rajya Sabha.

These 27 members from ten states did so in 10 languages: Hindi (12 Members), English (4), two each in Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi, and Oriya, and one each in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Four others of the 57 newly-elected members had taken oath recently.

During an interaction with some leaders and members of the House after the oath-taking ceremony, Chairman Naidu clarified that those elected Members who are still to take oath also can vote in the Presidential Election on 18 July.

He further elaborated that from the date of the notification of the winners in the elections to the Rajya Sabha, they are deemed to be members of the House, and making an oath/affirmation is only a prerequisite for the newly-elected Members to participate in the proceedings of the House and of its committees.

Others who took oath included Vivek K Tankha and Mukul Wasnik, Surendra Singh Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee, Jayant Chaudhary, Kalpana Saini, Sulata Deo, and R Dharmar. Fourteen of the 57 members were re-elected to the House.

Addressing the members who took oath in the House, Chairman Naidu informed that the coming Monsoon Session of the House will also be held as per the Covid-19 protocol conforming with the social distancing and safety norms.

He urged the members to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House through meaningful deliberations and abiding by the rules and conventions. Naidu advised the members to make proper use of the ample opportunities that will be available under various instruments of the House and to attend the House regularly during the sessions.