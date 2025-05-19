Sirsa slams Youtuber Dhruv Rathee over his latest video on Sikh Guru, claims it to be factually incorrect & disrespectful

Delhi Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s recent video on “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals,” alleging that the same is not only factually flawed but also disrespectful to Sikh history and sentiments.

Taking to social media platform X, Sirsa wrote, “Delhi Police should register an FIR against Dhruv Rathee under Section 295A for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Sirsa also alleged that showing Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the embodiment of courage and divinity, crying as a child is an insult to the very spirit of Sikhism, which stands for fearlessness, resilience, and Chardi Kala.

According to the minister, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint against Rathee and asked for a review of his YouTube account for repeated alleged offenses that hurt religious sentiments.

He asserted that the Sikh community will never tolerate the distortion of its sacred history in any manner.

Meanwhile, the DSGMC had also strongly condemned YouTuber Rathee’s video, alleging that in the video, AI-generated videos have been used irresponsibly to depict the revered Sikh Gurus.

According to the DSGMC, this act is not only culturally insensitive but deeply offensive to Sikh sentiments and traditions.

According to the DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, in Sikhism, visual depictions of the Gurus are strictly avoided to preserve their sanctity and spiritual reverence.

He further said that the use of artificial intelligence to fabricate such images is a direct violation of these sacred principles and shows a gross lack of cultural understanding.

The video allegedly spreads historical inaccuracies and distorts key facts about Sikh history, particularly the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji.

Taking to the platform X, he said that such misrepresentations are misleading, disrespectful, and unacceptable.

“We urge Dhruv Rathee to immediately take down this video and issue a public apology.

“Furthermore, we call upon the concerned authorities to take strict action against him and review his YouTube account for repeated offenses that hurt religious sentiments, ” DSGMC added.