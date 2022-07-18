Follow Us:
Sinha, Nirahua, Mann to take oath as LS members

Four newly elected members of Lok Sabha will be taking oath on Tuesday, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

IANS | New Delhi | July 18, 2022 9:37 am

(Photo: IANS)

Simranjit Singh Mann (Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency, Punjab) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (Rampur Parliamentary Constituency, Uttar Pradesh); Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” (Azamgarh Parliamentary Constituency, Uttar Pradesh); and Shatrughan Prasad Sinha (Asansol Parliamentary Constituency, West Bengal) will take oath who have won in by-elections.

The House will also pay obituary to Shinzo Abe (Former Prime Minister of Japan), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi) and Mwai Kibaki third President of Kenya.

Two bills — The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be moved by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 by Jitendra Singh.

