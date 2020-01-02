With a single helpline to take care of all their responses and grievances, passengers of Indian Railways will find it a lot easier when they are travelling.

Passengers can henceforth get responses to all their queries by calling up a single helpline number ‘139’ instead of dialling multiple helplines for different types of queries or services.

The Railways has integrated all their helplines, except ‘182’ services under a single number ‘139’, for enabling the speedy redressal of passengers’ queries and grievances, during their journey. ‘182’ is the helpline for assistance related to thefts and other criminal incidents.

As a result of the changes, the following railway grievances helplines are being discontinued:

138 (for general complaints)

1072 (for accidents and safety)

9717630982 (for SMS complaints)

58888 / 138 (for clean my coach)

152210 (for vigilance)

1800111321 (for catering services)

The Helpline 139 will be available in 12 languages. It will be based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) is as under:

For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call centre executive

For enquiry, a passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For catering complaints, passenger has to press 3

For general complaints, passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

For queries during accident, passenger has to press 6

For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9

For talking to call centre executive, passenger has to press *

There is no need of a smart phone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.