Veteran singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away on Friday at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. The 74-year-old legend, who was also known as SPB, was admitted to the hospital in August after testing positive for coronavirus.

SP Charan, son of SP Balasubrahmanyam, told, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare in the first week of August after testing positive for coronavirus. Later on September 24, the hospital had released a statement about SPB’s health.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support, and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” the statement read.

Condolences pour in for the singer on Twitter

Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 25, 2020

The passing away of the legendary singer, #SPBalasubrahmanyam is a huge loss to the world of music & creativity. He was perhaps the only musician to have lent his melodious voice to songs in 16 Indian languages. Om Shanti 🙏 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 25, 2020

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020