Silkyara tunnel escape passage work to resume manually on Sunday: U’khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the escape passage work at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel site will now proceed manually as the auger machine is stuck in the debris.

He said a plasma cutter is being brought from Hyderabad to remove metal obstruction.

Speaking to media, the chief minister said the auger machine employed for horizontal drilling of escape passage was stuck in a heavy metallic obstruction since Friday evening.

Advertisement

“Nearly 20 meters of the machine part stuck in the debris obstruction has been removed while remaining 25 meters is being done by the experts. Present speed of cutting iron metals and rods obstacles is slow. A plasma cutter is being brought from Hyderabad for fast disposal of the obstacles. It’s likely to be over by Sunday afternoon” said Dhami.

He informed “once its over escape passage work will be taken up manually. Only small portion of the passage is left. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts and hope to bring out our brothers trapped in the tunnel as early as possible”.

“I have also spoken to those inside the tunnel. All are fine and happy. They said no matter how much time it takes but evacuate us safely. We are working on all options. Work on verticle drilling has also started. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limit(SJVNL) has started work on verticle drilling while RVNL is engaged in horizontal drilling from Barkot end” Dhami said.

Uttarakhand CM also denied the reports to that some trapped workers have are not taking food as they the rescuers have failed to bring them out even after 14 days.