Silk Route Festival begins in Ladakh

The annual Silk Route Festival was officially inaugurated by the Councillor of Tegar constituency, Rigzen Lundup on Saturday at Sumoor in Ladakh.

Organized by Samtan Otsal Tsogpa, Sumoor, the festival’s opening day featured a captivating cultural program. Talented artists from Sumoor village showcased the rich heritage of the region through vibrant performances.

A major highlight of the day was the traditional archery competition, which saw enthusiastic participation from 22 teams. Competitors demonstrated impressive skills in both modern and traditional archery formats.

The Silk Route Festival is set to conclude tomorrow with a grand closing ceremony that will include a cultural show featuring traditional songs and dances, a band performance, and other attractions.