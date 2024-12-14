Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices for the nation and religion are a profound source of inspiration: UP CM

The 350th martyrdom year of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhism, will be commemorated across Uttar Pradesh with year-long celebrations.

The event will begin on December 26 on the special occasion of Veer Bal Diwas from the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. The inauguration will be broadcast live in all the gurdwaras of the state and culminate in a grand ceremony next year.

At a special meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “The sacrifices of Sikh Gurus for the preservation of the nation and religion are unparalleled. Their festivals should be celebrated with traditional joy and enthusiasm throughout the state.” The Chief Minister also said the inspirational stories of Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices and martyrdom will be included in the school curriculum from the next academic session.

Additionally, under the Chief Minister’s directive, a book detailing the life and legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur will be published. As part of the celebrations, a grand Maha Yagya featuring 11,000 Sahaj Paath recitations will also be organised.

The Chief Minister instructed that a special ceremony to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas be organised across the state. He emphasised, “The Guru Granth Sahib should be recited, and all Granthis invited to participate in the programme. Honorable MPs, Mayors, MLAs, Legislative Council members, public representatives, and other dignitaries should also be invited to these events, which will be held in gurdwaras across all districts.”

Highlighting the inspirational legacy of Sikh Gurus, the Chief Minister stated, “Their biographies and sacrifices should be incorporated into the school curriculum. Additionally, poetry, essay, and debate competitions on topics related to Sikh Gurus should also be organised, and winning participants duly rewarded.”