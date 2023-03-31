Sidhu likely to be released from jail on Saturday

Jailed Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving prison sentence in a road rage case dating back to 1988, is likely to be released from jail in Patiala on Saturday.

Confirming Sidhu’s release on 1 April, the Congress leader’s team that handles his Twitter account on Friday said, ”This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow (As informed by the concerned authorities).”

There was, however, no confirmation from jail officials. Patiala Central Jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said Sidhu’s release was under consideration. He, however, didn’t confirm the news.

Sidhu was earlier to be released on Republic Day under the Centre’s remission policy for prisoners but the same was not granted to him. He was later said to be eligible for release from 19 February on the normal remission available to all convicts. Convicts can be given up to 60-day remission for working in the jail factory and up to 30 days for good behaviour.