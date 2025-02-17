Siddaramaiah is the undisputed leader in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Ahead of the crucial budget session of the state assembly, the two biggies of the Congress in Karnataka and its government — Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar came out with statements that appear that the duo has kissed and made up, instead of presenting a chance to the opposition to prise open the internal differences and weaken the very prosperous government that the party runs in the country.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be presenting the state budget on March 7 as per the schedule announced on Monday. The assembly session begins on March 3 and the governor will address the joint sitting of both houses of state legislature on that day.

Today’s confident appearance before the media and assertions on government decisions of Siddaramaiah is very much in contrast to the speculations being made in media and social media over the past few days.

The local media had been abuzz with ‘news’ about internal strife becoming intense with the Deputy Chief Minister said to be wanting to make a play for the top slot, as indicated by few of his followers.

Why in an atmosphere of mistrust and salacious rumours gaining the status of ‘news and views’ in media, and social media, the statement that puts everything to rest, at least within the Congress and for the time being, Shivakumar said that Siddaramaiah was the only leader in Karnataka.

But even as he endorsed the leadership of Siddaramaiah, much to the chagrin of people enjoying the political slugfest between the two leaders – Siddaramaiah representing the OBC grouping and Shivakumar from the powerful forward caste of Vokkaliggas, the Deputy Chief Minister issued a warning to supporters of the Chief Minister to desist from making troublesome statements that create a wedge within the party.

For the record, Shivakumar told mediapersons at the Congress party office in Bangalore on Monday that “Siddaramaiah is our leader. He is essential for all elections, including Panchayat, Taluka Panchyat, Assembly, and Parliament. The Congress party has made him the Chief Minister twice. Let us not misuse his name every single day, there is no need for that,” Shivakumar said, putting a lid on the buzz about leadership change being imminent in the Karnataka government.

Incidentally, within the Congress there has been a suspicion about a possible change in party and government leadership in Karnataka, going by the changes in the party setup being effected in the national party organisation. Political analysts in Karnataka see the duo withdrawing for the present, and live to look at this tussle at some other “opportune time.”

Shivakumar, who blasted the BJP and JD (S) leaders for trying to muddy the Congress waters, on issues such as water and irrigation, launched a frontal attack on these two parties asserting that some 60 leaders from both these parties, and the Aam Aadmi Party in the state were looking at the Congress.

But within the party, there have been attempts to question the efficacy of Deputy CM’s warnings. Reportedly, ministers close to the CM, like Minister for Cooperation, KN Rajanna, responded to Shivakumar by saying that instead of talking about someone misusing CM’s name, he should avoid invoking AICC for everything.

The minister did admit that there was a demand for a new party president, but these are decisions that the Congress high command will take, Rajanna was reported to be telling a private television channel.

The party leaders may have some differences of opinion, but most are personal friends and may push for different approaches to political activities. But, that should not be read into a big fight between leaders, is how he summed up the current situation in the Congress in Karnataka.

“Talk about a change in Karnataka government leader had begun within three months of election of the new assembly. For two years, nothing has happened, and nothing will,” is his declaration that will soothe the feelings of Congress supporters for the moment.

Till the talk begins and gains momentum again, that is.