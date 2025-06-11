Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP, asks whether it demanded UP CM’s resignation for Maha Kumbh stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit back at BJP over the saffron party’s demand of his resignation following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru early this month, asking if it had demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The stampede that took place during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left at least 11 dead and 33 injured.

Following the tragic incident, the BJP had squarely blamed Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, demanding their resignations.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand, the Karnataka CM cited the similar tragedies in BJP-ruled states, including the stampede during Maha Kumbh, and asked if the saffron outfit also demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Forty-fifty people died in a stampede at Kumbh Mela. Did they demand the chief minister’s resignation then?” Siddaramaiah asked.

According to the government, 37 people were killed in the stampede that took place during the peak of the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on January 29.

Siddaramaiah also cited the example of another tragedy — a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi — when around 140 people, including school children, were killed.

“A bridge collapsed on the day of the inauguration, and 140 people died. Did they demand the prime minister’s resignation then?” the Karnataka CM asked.

The suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed soon after reopening in October 2022, claiming at least 141 lives.

He further accused the BJP of misleading people and indulging in politics over dead bodies.

“The BJP has a habit of misleading people by telling lies and demanding resignations. The BJP does politics in everything,” he added.