Sickle Cell anaemia to be eradicated in India by 2047: Union Minister Oram

The Union Government is committed to eradicating Sickle Cell Anaemia by the year 2047, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram said here on Thursday.

So far, 5.79 crore people have been screened across the country. Among them, 5.55 crore have tested negative, 16.38 lakh have been identified as carriers, and 2.10 lakh have been diagnosed with the disease, informed Oram.

Union Minister further said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is set to be accorded the status of Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the management and research of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Speaking at World Sickle Cell Awareness Day celebration at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Oram highlighted the pivotal role played by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in delivering comprehensive care to Sickle Cell patients not only in Odisha but also in neighbouring states.

“The Centre of Excellence tag will further strengthen AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s capabilities in advanced research and quality treatment in Sickle Cell Disease,” the Union Minister added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar currently treats more than 700 registered Sickle Cell Disease patients, over 500 of whom are in the 0–19 age group. The institute offers regular diagnostic services, treatment, and carrier screening, including for extended family members of affected individuals, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

Dr. Biswas informed that the institute also provides prenatal diagnosis services to detect conditions like Down syndrome, neural tube defects, thalassemia, and Sickle Cell Anaemia within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. “If both parents are carriers, there is a 25% chance that the child may be affected,” he added.

The Union Minister also took part in a review meeting and a scientific session focused on Sickle Cell Disease. He commended the institute’s holistic approach encompassing clinical care, advanced research, community outreach, and medical education.

Facilities at AIIMS Bhubaneswar also include exchange transfusion for patients experiencing stroke or undergoing major surgeries. Furthermore, new-born screening for genetic metabolic disorders such as Congenital Hypothyroidism and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia is actively being carried out.